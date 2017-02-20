Knoxville man facing 1992 child rape charge released on bond
John Shafighi's attorney confirmed he was released on a $350,000 bond Thursday night. He is accused of raping a child under the age of 13. Shafighi was arrested in 1994, but U.S. Marshals say he fled to Dubai after posting bail.
