Knoxville man arrested after Walgreens robbery
A Knoxville man is in custody after stealing from a West Knox County business and assaulting the manager, Wednesday night. James Christopher Cagle, 25, entered the Walgreens on Oak Ridge Highway just before 1 p.m., placed several ink cartridges in a basket and walked through the front door without paying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
