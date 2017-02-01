Knoxville man arrested after Walgreen...

Knoxville man arrested after Walgreens robbery

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man is in custody after stealing from a West Knox County business and assaulting the manager, Wednesday night. James Christopher Cagle, 25, entered the Walgreens on Oak Ridge Highway just before 1 p.m., placed several ink cartridges in a basket and walked through the front door without paying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam Sinnott 10 min Weezer 9
Protester Similarities 3 hr Bull Durham 6
liberal lesbian women four muslims 4 hr Raymond felder 7
Quit blaming whites for your problems 6 hr Bull Durham 4
Tolerant Liberals 17 hr Just Saying 1
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 22 hr Voter 3
Wbir/Heather Haley 23 hr Wanderer 11
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Jan 24 Cathy 204
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC