Knoxville Ice Bears put on diaper derby
Danny Cesarz scored late in the third to force overtime, but the Ice Bears failed to take the lead in a 5-4 loss to Macon after a shootout. Collin MacDonald, Jake Trask and John Siemer scored for the Mayhem in the shootout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Gernert, John DPM
|2 hr
|Yellow
|1
|Howell and Landon - What???
|8 hr
|Just Saying
|7
|Russian Stooges
|16 hr
|USA-1
|11
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Poster
|48
|1st lady
|Sun
|Charlie Bob
|7
|Knox News Sentinel
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sat
|Knoxxie
|112
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC