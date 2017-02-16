Knoxville firefighters rescue electri...

Knoxville firefighters rescue electrical worker stuck on light pole

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Crews were dispatched to University of Tennessee's Softball Complex, located at 2323 Stevenson Drive, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters said they used a 100 foot aerial truck from the downtown fire station to rescue the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 15 min Emily 2
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 3 hr THE_SYNDICATE 20
Russian Stooges 9 hr American 9
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 10 hr USA-1 2
News Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; a... 10 hr USA-1 2
1st lady 10 hr Jennifer 2
Madonna, Ashley Judd 11 hr USA-1 7
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,514 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC