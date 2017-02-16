Knoxville firefighters rescue electrical worker stuck on light pole
Crews were dispatched to University of Tennessee's Softball Complex, located at 2323 Stevenson Drive, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters said they used a 100 foot aerial truck from the downtown fire station to rescue the man.
