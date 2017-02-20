Knoxville fire captains honored for s...

Knoxville fire captains honored for saving mana s finger

A team of Knoxville fire captains were honored Monday for their commitment to keeping the community safe. They were named "Firefighters of the Quarter" for saving a man's finger from being amputated.

