Knoxville family wants teachers trained to give life-saving shot
Imagine your child has a life-threatening medical condition and you have to send that child to a place every day, where there's a chance he or she might not be able to get life-saving medication in an emergency. That's what a Knoxville family faces when their son goes to school and they want to see change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South College in Knoxville (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|skj
|99
|How many have to die
|Mon
|XXX
|5
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|43
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|Sun
|Pretty sure
|20
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Tim
|210
|Lady Vols
|Sun
|Tor Johnson
|18
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|Sat
|Just Saying
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC