Knoxville family depends on Affordabl...

Knoxville family depends on Affordable Care Act coverage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Spending time with her one-year-old daughter Sophie and three-year-old Sutton is a priority for Virginia Prater Day. She's able to have some quality time moments at home because her office is just down the hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many have to die 11 hr Marty 7
weed 12 hr zach 1
Knox News Sentinel 13 hr South Knox Hombre 2
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... 18 hr anonymous1 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) 19 hr In the Know 11
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Thu yep 46
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Wed ThomasA 28
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC