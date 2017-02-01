Knoxville faith leaders rally to support immigrants and regfugees Read Story Aaron Wright
Feb. 1, 2017: East Tennesseans of different faiths joined hands at a meeting to show support for refugees and immigrants in the community. Inside a North Knoxville sanctuary people from different backgrounds came together to say a prayer for refugees and immigrants across the world after President Trump's executive order barring refugees and people from seven Middle Eastern countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
