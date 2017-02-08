Knoxville couple charged for unwanted...

Knoxville couple charged for unwanted pay per view movies

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Last spring, the Henegar family dropped their cable service and switched to satellite television. Their bill for is typically $194 a month, so the couple was shocked when they received December's bill for $744.11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City council candidate Harry Tindell does not g... 1 hr Advents 2
Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12) 2 hr binaries 38
Female is the Future 6 hr South Knox Hombre 12
Arsenal Strength Training 9 hr Jbo 6
Tolerant Liberals 11 hr Just Saying 13
News Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12) 13 hr what? 19
Radio Stations 16 hr Jesus 3
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC