Kajal Patel competes in the regional ...

Kajal Patel competes in the regional competition

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Bradley County 4-H is known for turning out great public speakers but most of them are in school, between fourth and eighth grades. Kajal Patel accepts her fourth-place medallion for her speech at the Eastern Region 4-H Senior High Public Speaking Contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radio Stations 2 hr Just Saying 10
Lady Vols 3 hr Help 13
Shame on you WVLT 8 9 hr yep 8
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 10 hr Scott 40
Wbir/Heather Haley 10 hr Hamby 17
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 15 hr South Knox Hombre 1
News Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07) 16 hr BB Board 81
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC