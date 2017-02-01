Hundreds gather in downtown Knoxville for immigration rally
More than a thousand people gathered in Knoxville's Market Square on Wednesday to support immigrants and refugees impacted by President Trump's recent executive order on immigration, banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The past few days have been filled with marches and protests across the nation.
