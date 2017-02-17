Homeless man to attempt dog sled journey across country Man wants to make the 2,200-mile trek only powered by two Siberian Huskies. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2lf1W7X Georgie Cutright and his two Siberian Huskies, Sarah and Lobos, speed down a hill in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.