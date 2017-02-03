You wouldn't know that Kelsea Ballerini is jet-lagged. The 23-year-old country-pop star and best new artist nominee -- who just returned from a vacation with her new fiance, country singer Morgan Evans, in his native Australia -- strides into an open-air bar in East Nashville with a coltish energy that betrays the decade of dance lessons she took growing up in Knoxville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.