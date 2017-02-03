Grammy Preview Issue: Kelsea Ballerin...

Grammy Preview Issue: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Coming 'Out of Nowhere' & Taking Her Mom to the Cere...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

You wouldn't know that Kelsea Ballerini is jet-lagged. The 23-year-old country-pop star and best new artist nominee -- who just returned from a vacation with her new fiance, country singer Morgan Evans, in his native Australia -- strides into an open-air bar in East Nashville with a coltish energy that betrays the decade of dance lessons she took growing up in Knoxville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela so you run on back home!! 29 min Any ole ho a do 1
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 33 min South Knox Hombre 4
Protester Similarities 2 hr Voter 8
Tolerant Liberals 16 hr South Knox Hombre 8
liberal lesbian women four muslims Thu Voter 8
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Thu Concord 11
Quit blaming whites for your problems Thu Bull Durham 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC