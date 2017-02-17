Governor Haslam breaks down agenda at annual Governora s Breakfast
Governor Haslam stopped in Knoxville Friday, to speak before the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce about state improvements that have been made since he's been in office and to lay out his future plans. Topping his priorities remains passing the Improve Act, which would increase the state's gas tax by seven cents to fund hundreds of much-needed infrastructure projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|8
|Knoxville Mercury
|18 hr
|Dr Phil
|14
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|23 hr
|BaxterV
|27
|Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07)
|Fri
|TN Voter
|11
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Sam Hill
|21
|Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Emily
|24
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|Fri
|Emily
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC