Governor Haslam breaks down agenda at annual Governora s Breakfast

Governor Haslam stopped in Knoxville Friday, to speak before the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce about state improvements that have been made since he's been in office and to lay out his future plans. Topping his priorities remains passing the Improve Act, which would increase the state's gas tax by seven cents to fund hundreds of much-needed infrastructure projects.

