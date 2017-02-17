Gov. Haslam: 'No alternatives' to gas tax increase Read Story Mary Scott
Gov. Bill Haslam did not acknowledge the multiple alternatives to his proposed gas tax increase that legislators have introduced in the statehouse during an interview with Knoxville media Friday. When asked if he considered any of the proposed alternatives viable, the governor said, "There have not been any other alternatives proposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|6
|Knoxville Mercury
|9 hr
|Dr Phil
|14
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|14 hr
|BaxterV
|27
|Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07)
|17 hr
|TN Voter
|11
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|Sam Hill
|21
|Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Emily
|24
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|Fri
|Emily
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC