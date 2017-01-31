Gospel Winter Fest 2017 comes to East Tennessee
Photo submitted The award winning Triumphant Quartet with Daywind recording artist and nationally known Tribute Quartet will be performing at Gospel Winter Fest 2017 on Saturday in Knoxville. New Destiny Productions LLC, based in Powell Tennessee, has announced another exciting Christian music concert, Gospel Winter Fest 2017 featuring the award winning Triumphant Quartet with Daywind recording artist and nationally known Tribute Quartet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|38 min
|Wanderer
|11
|WIVK. PLease play real Country Music
|6 hr
|Music lover
|9
|those pink hats 4 women
|6 hr
|Mentally Defective
|11
|OUR STORIES: Remembering the dramatic and viole... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|superman
|7
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|12 hr
|Greg Jones
|2
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Yodog
|25
|Quit blaming whites for your problems
|Tue
|Black Phoxx
|3
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Jan 24
|Cathy
|204
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC