Gospel Winter Fest 2017 comes to East Tennessee

Photo submitted The award winning Triumphant Quartet with Daywind recording artist and nationally known Tribute Quartet will be performing at Gospel Winter Fest 2017 on Saturday in Knoxville. New Destiny Productions LLC, based in Powell Tennessee, has announced another exciting Christian music concert, Gospel Winter Fest 2017 featuring the award winning Triumphant Quartet with Daywind recording artist and nationally known Tribute Quartet.

