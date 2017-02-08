Girl with autism found locked in cage; 2 charged with abuse, neglect...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple was arrested Monday night after authorities found their 10-year-old daughter locked in a cage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female is the Future
|21 min
|yep
|10
|Tolerant Liberals
|44 min
|Just Saying
|13
|Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|what?
|19
|Radio Stations
|6 hr
|Jesus
|3
|Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Ahkmaed Ahdinabar
|29
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|jeffb
|37
|DNA testing for dog poop on the rise in Seattle... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Wildlife IDed
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC