Free tax filing help available in Knoxville

The Community Action Committee is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer free tax help to people in Knoxville with low and moderate income levels. The help is available through April 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Avenue.

