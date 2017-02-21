Free tax filing help available in Knoxville
The Community Action Committee is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer free tax help to people in Knoxville with low and moderate income levels. The help is available through April 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|10 hr
|Relax
|198
|South College in Knoxville (Oct '09)
|Mon
|skj
|99
|How many have to die
|Mon
|XXX
|5
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|43
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|Sun
|Pretty sure
|20
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Feb 19
|Tim
|210
|Lady Vols
|Feb 19
|Tor Johnson
|18
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC