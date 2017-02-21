Free tax filing help available in Kno...

Free tax filing help available in Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Community Action Committee is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer free tax help to people in Knoxville with low and moderate income levels. The help is available through April 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 10 hr Relax 198
South College in Knoxville (Oct '09) Mon skj 99
How many have to die Mon XXX 5
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Mon South Knox Hombre 43
Wbir/Heather Haley Sun Pretty sure 20
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Feb 19 Tim 210
Lady Vols Feb 19 Tor Johnson 18
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC