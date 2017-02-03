Former Knoxville police officer, 6 co...

Former Knoxville police officer, 6 co-defendants enter pleas in drug case

Plea agreements are in place for a former Knoxville police officer and all but one of his co-defendants accused in a prescription drug conspiracy case. The Knoxville Police Department announced in April 2016 that Joshua Hurst had resigned after news of the arrest surfaced.

