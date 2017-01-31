Exactech Announces Divestiture Of Spine Assets And Restructuring Charges
With the goals of increasing productivity, enhancing profitability of its worldwide business, and strengthening its focus on core competencies, Exactech, Inc., , a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip, knee and spine, has announced the restructuring of its Spine and Biologics business segment including the divestiture of its spine products business and restructuring charges related to international operations. The divestiture was executed through a spine asset sale today to ChoiceSpine, a private enterprise headquartered in Knoxville, TN.
