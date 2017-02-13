Ex-Division III player facing murder charge gets trial date

The Aug. 1 date was set Monday for former Maryville College wide receiver William Riley Gaul in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker of Knoxville, Tennessee. Knox County sheriff's officials said Walker was found dead inside her house Nov. 21. Officials said evidence indicated Gaul fired shots into Walker's bedroom from outside the house while she slept.

