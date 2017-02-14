Education 53 mins ago 10:57 p.m.Knoxville College forced out of last two campus buildings
Knoxville College personnel have been ordered out of the the last two campus buildings previously deemed safe enough to occupy, according to a city of Knoxville official. The college has failed to take out a building permit to fix problems at its library and chapel, said David Brace, senior director of the city's Public Works Department.
