Education 31 mins ago 6:39 p.m.Several East TN school districts closed Monday due to illness
Grainger, Monroe, Roane, Rhea and Union county school districts, along with Oneida City Schools, have claimed a significant number of students missing class due to illness. The Christian Academy of Knoxville will also be closed on Monday.
