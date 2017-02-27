Education 16 mins ago 11:47 p.m.Forme...

Education 16 mins ago 11:47 p.m.Former Chancellor Cheek speaks about his tenure

Former UT Chancellor Jimmy Cheek shared reflections on his eight years leading the Knoxville campus during a "Last Lecture" event at the Howard Baker Center Monday night. Cheek, who stepped down from his role as UT's seventh chancellor earlier this month, answered questions form students and faculty and opened up about challenges he faced during his tenure.

