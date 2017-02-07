Education 14 mins ago 8:21 p.m.Cheek on time at UT: 'I'm a Vol for life'
When Jimmy Cheek became chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2009 he told his wife, Ileen, he would stay in that post no more than five years. Now, eight years later, he is stepping down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12)
|30 min
|what?
|19
|Female is the Future
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|9
|Radio Stations
|3 hr
|Jesus
|3
|Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Ahkmaed Ahdinabar
|29
|Tolerant Liberals
|3 hr
|Ahkmaed Ahdinabar
|12
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|jeffb
|37
|DNA testing for dog poop on the rise in Seattle... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Wildlife IDed
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC