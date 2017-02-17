East Tennesseans weigh in on President Trumpa s immigration policies
The first month of a new presidential administration is almost over and in President Trump's first days, a number of initiatives have been implemented regarding immigration. The Associated Press reported on Friday a possible proposal by the administration that if cleared, National Guard troops would be mobilized in removing unauthorized immigrants in 11 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Vols
|5 min
|Tyler
|16
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|24 min
|Just Saying
|10
|Knoxville Mercury
|Fri
|Dr Phil
|14
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Fri
|BaxterV
|27
|Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07)
|Fri
|TN Voter
|11
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Sam Hill
|21
|Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Emily
|24
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC