Disabled Dandridge veterana s care delayed for weeks

A disabled veteran has wondered for weeks why he can't get an appointment with a local doctor to treat a cancerous tumor. The veteran is eligible for the Veterans Choice program, enacted by Congress to shorten the long wait times to see a doctor.

