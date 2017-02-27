Crime 48 mins ago 12:17 a.m.Two indicted for vote buying in Monroe County
Betty Jane Best, also known as Betty Hawkins, and Brian Keith Hodge, also known as "Wormy," were taken into custody on Friday. They are indicted on one count of conspiracy to buy votes and 13 counts of vote buying.
