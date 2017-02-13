Crime 41 mins ago 7:03 p.m.Jury weighs case against man accused of terrorizing families
A panel of East Tennessee jurors is now weighing the fate of a Pennsylvania man accused of terrorizing several families in a scheme to force bank employees to rob their own banks. The jury began Monday deliberating the case against Michael Benanti after hearing testimony over two weeks.
