Crime 34 mins ago 9:33 p.m.Man arrested in 2015 East Knoxville homicide

Jeffery Stokes, 30, of Knoxville is charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of 18-year-old Alan Emanuel Johnson. Johnson was shot while walking on East Fifth Avenue on Dec. 12, 2015.

