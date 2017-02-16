Crime 2 hour ago 5:07 p.m.Man indicte...

Crime 2 hour ago 5:07 p.m.Man indicted in East Knoxville killing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man last month. Odell L. Glass, 34, was being held in the Knox County jail on an unrelated charge when a Knox County grand jury returned the indictment, which includes felony murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 1 hr Sam Hill 21
News Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07) 2 hr Emily 10
News Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07) 2 hr Emily 24
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 3 hr Emily 2
Russian Stooges 12 hr American 9
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 13 hr USA-1 2
News Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; a... 13 hr USA-1 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC