Crime 2 hour ago 5:07 p.m.Man indicted in East Knoxville killing

A Knoxville man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man last month. Odell L. Glass, 34, was being held in the Knox County jail on an unrelated charge when a Knox County grand jury returned the indictment, which includes felony murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

