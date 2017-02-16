Crime 2 hour ago 5:07 p.m.Man indicted in East Knoxville killing
A Knoxville man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man last month. Odell L. Glass, 34, was being held in the Knox County jail on an unrelated charge when a Knox County grand jury returned the indictment, which includes felony murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Sam Hill
|21
|Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07)
|2 hr
|Emily
|10
|Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07)
|2 hr
|Emily
|24
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|3 hr
|Emily
|2
|Russian Stooges
|12 hr
|American
|9
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|13 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; a...
|13 hr
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC