Crime 12 mins ago 6:39 p.m.Suspect arrested related to two high speed car chases
A man believed to have been behind the wheel in high speed police chases throughout East Tennessee has been captured, the Loudon County Sheriff's office said in a news release. Justin Damian Garland is charged on multiple accounts including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit and improper passing.
