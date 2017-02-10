Crime 12 mins ago 6:39 p.m.Suspect arrested related to two high speed car chases

A man believed to have been behind the wheel in high speed police chases throughout East Tennessee has been captured, the Loudon County Sheriff's office said in a news release. Justin Damian Garland is charged on multiple accounts including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit and improper passing.

