Consider Master's Programs in Business Analytics
The business analytics master's program at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville has a 100 percent placement rate, according to the university. Diving into a sea of raw data to discover a pearl of useful knowledge is no easy task, but it is a necessary step toward making data-driven decisions in business.
