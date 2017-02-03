Community stitches together support for 9-year-old girl

The first time affiliate WVLT met 9-year-old Aahilaya Payton was in her Dogwood Elementary classroom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Payton talked about cartwheels, toys and other things she likes to do, but it was the reason Payton stopped sewing for the homeless and children in the hospital that became the center of the conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.