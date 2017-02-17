Chattanooga Man With Previous Rape Ch...

Chattanooga Man With Previous Rape Charge Facing 3 Counts Of Child Rape

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A Chattanooga man with a previous rape charge is facing three new counts of child rape as well as aggravated sexual battery. Reed, of 606 Sylvan Dr., was charged with two counts of rape in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville Mercury 1 hr Dr Phil 14
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 3 hr USA-1 5
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 6 hr BaxterV 27
News Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07) 9 hr TN Voter 11
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 15 hr Sam Hill 21
News Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07) 16 hr Emily 24
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 16 hr Emily 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC