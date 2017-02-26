Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxvill...

Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxville Dierks Bentley concert

Fans agreed that the Dierks Bentley concert at Thompson-Boling Arena was a great show, but the highlight was when University of Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones made an appearance. Bentley was singing his song "Drunk on a Plane," when Jones stepped out of a plane and walked out on stage.

