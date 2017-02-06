Blink-182
Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Blink-182 is set to perform this spring at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The trio had a big 2016 with a new number one album, "California," and a popular tour that they are now expanding to include more cities, including Knoxville.
