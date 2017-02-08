Black History Month: Remembering Laur...

Black History Month: Remembering Laura Ann Cansler

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

This month we celebrate Black History Month by taking a look at the contributions of African-Americans in East Tennessee. Chances are if you live in Knoxville, you've seen the name "Cansler" around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arsenal Strength Training 19 min Jbo 6
Female is the Future 1 hr yep 10
Tolerant Liberals 2 hr Just Saying 13
News Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12) 4 hr what? 19
Radio Stations 7 hr Jesus 3
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) 7 hr Ahkmaed Ahdinabar 29
Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12) 9 hr jeffb 37
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC