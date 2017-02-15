Black History Month: Knoxville man strives to remember Civil War soldiers
We're continuing our celebration of Black History Month and the impact African-Americans have had on East Tennessee. An ongoing push to honor the African-American soldiers from Knoxville who fought in the Civil War is seeing huge success.
