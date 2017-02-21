Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen is a Brooklyn based saxophonist and composer. After growing up in rural Tennessee, Ben went to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he studied with such luminaries as Jerry Coker and Donald Brown.

