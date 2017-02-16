Asian buffet reinspected after low grade
A number of critical issues regarding management supervision, food protection, and food safety are noted in the inspection report at this North Knoxville restaurant. When the inspector asked the person in charge, the manager at China Wok, about his knowledge of health rules and regulations, the inspector writes, he was unaware of them.
