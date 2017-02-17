Artists' Workshop Planned Feb. 21

The Arts@Work 101 Lecture and Workshop Series will present "A How-To for Artists: Effective Social Media Promotion," from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at East Tennessee State University's Innovation Lab, 2109 W. Market St. The workshop will be led by Dr. Erin Elizabeth Smith, of Knoxville, the creative director at the Sundress Academy for the Arts, according to a news release. Smith holds a doctorate in creative writing from the University of Southern Mississippi.

