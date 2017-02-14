Alcoa man shot in confrontation with ...

Alcoa man shot in confrontation with Knox County Sheriff's officers

Read more: Daily Times

An Alcoa man who allegedly led Maryville Police on a high-speed chase Friday was shot and killed Monday after trying to flee from law enforcement officers in Knoxville, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Brandon S. Lambert, 32, West Lincoln Road, Alcoa was pronounced dead at University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday evening, KCSO said.

Knoxville, TN

