a Kookfesta protestors ask for town hall at Rep. Duncana s Knoxville office

10 hrs ago

Protestors gathered outside Congressman Jimmy Duncan's Knoxville office on Friday, upset that he won't hold town hall meetings. Duncan said in response to his constituents earlier this week that town hall meetings "would very quickly turn into shouting opportunities for extremists, kooks and radicals."

