10Investigates: Prescription Prices E...

10Investigates: Prescription Prices Explained Read Story Michael Crowe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Tonight at 6 p.m., watch our WBIR 10News Investigation into prescription prices. See why the location and chain of your pharmacy can make a real difference in what you pay for your medication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female is the Future 3 hr nunya 4
News TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11) 5 hr Learnings 9
Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13) 8 hr voxdefense 59
Shame on you WVLT 8 13 hr WVLT Employee 6
Wbir/Heather Haley 21 hr Jenn 16
7 cent gas tax hike Mon South Knox Hombre 11
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) Mon Safety Phart 28
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC