Zoo Knoxville Sets RecordFriday, January 13Knoxville, Tenn. (January...

Knoxville, Tenn. ZooKnoxville welcomed 473,679 visitors in 2016, reaching a new attendance record for the second year in a row and exceeding the record set in 2015 by 33,564 people.

