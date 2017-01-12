Zoo Knoxville Sets RecordFriday, January 13Knoxville, Tenn. (January...
Knoxville, Tenn. ZooKnoxville welcomed 473,679 visitors in 2016, reaching a new attendance record for the second year in a row and exceeding the record set in 2015 by 33,564 people.
