Womena s March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trumpa s first day
A day after the inauguration, more than 200 men and women from the Knoxville-area are in Washington D.c. for the women's march on Washington. Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very UNEASY
|1 hr
|grimmy phoxx
|2
|Arsenal Strength Training
|2 hr
|James
|2
|It's cold outside.
|6 hr
|Shaking my head
|8
|Nervous and Worried
|10 hr
|Mr Pucker
|1
|Beth Fisher - Trump Protester
|10 hr
|Clam Baker
|1
|carver mitzi charlene da nut
|11 hr
|red cheese
|1
|barker sleep center
|11 hr
|barker sleep
|4
