Womena s March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trumpa s first day

Women's March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trump's first day

A day after the inauguration, more than 200 men and women from the Knoxville-area are in Washington D.c. for the women's march on Washington. Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

