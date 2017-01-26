When we released the genie from the b...

When we released the genie from the bottle

The United States had been reluctant to enter into the war being fought in Europe that would become known as World War I, but eventually joined in the fight and ensured a victory over the Germans and their allies. The people of the United States saw this war as being so terrible and destructive that there was little support to enter another some 20 years later when a second world war was warming up in Europe, Asia and Africa by some of the same players of the first war.

