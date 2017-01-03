West-Knoxville-Farragut 13 mins ago 5:36 a.m.KPD: Bicyclist killed in West Knoxville crash
KPD said authorities declared the cyclist dead on the scene at Papermill Drive near Kingston Pike around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday. KPD's Traffic Services Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
