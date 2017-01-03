West-Knoxville-Farragut 13 mins ago 5...

West-Knoxville-Farragut 13 mins ago 5:36 a.m.KPD: Bicyclist killed in West Knoxville crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

KPD said authorities declared the cyclist dead on the scene at Papermill Drive near Kingston Pike around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday. KPD's Traffic Services Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... 33 min Hugh D Right 1
relocating 2 hr Emilyam 1
considering relocation here... 2 hr Emilyam 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 3 hr Fake Kim 187
McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07) 6 hr Kstricklin 287
LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08) 6 hr Crazy Jimmy 71
Sad day in America 19 hr Farm boi 39
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC