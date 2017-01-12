Walker Charged With Sunday Night Murd...

Walker Charged With Sunday Night Murder Of Girlfriend In LaFayette

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

He said she was killed inside a house on Wheeler Road in LaFayette and her body was found in woods behind the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cocaine 1 hr rustyshackleford 9
Yet again 3 hr Nice 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 7 hr Celbr8t 200
Knoxville MINI 7 hr Ben 1
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 9 hr Lookmeup 30
deuces wild club (Dec '08) 10 hr Shorty 50 91
Super8 motel on merchants 12 hr Again 9
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC